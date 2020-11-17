Representative-elect Michelle Bos-Lun and Rep. Mike Mrowicki will host an Online Community Meeting on Saturday, Nov. 21 from 10 to 11 a.m., for constituents of the Windham 4 District of Dummerston, Putney and Westminster.
Your health and safety regarding COVID, and the economic ramifications, climate actions, racial/social justice, broadband access, education and many other issues are ready to be tackled by the legislature in the next session.
Your new team of state reps will offer their preview of the 2021 session and will be available for questions as well, during the next in a series of regular constituent meetings during this time of COVID.
For log-in information, email mmrowicki@leg.state.vt.us.