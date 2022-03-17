WINDHAM COUNTY — Windham 4 District state Reps Michelle Bos-Lun and Mike Mrowicki will host their monthly Online Community Conversation this Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m.
Constituents of the Windham 4 District of Dummerston, Putney and Westminster will have the chance to hear updates from the 2022 Session of the Vermont Legislature, as well as an opportunity to offer suggestions or have questions answered.
To receive login information contact mboslun@leg.state.vt.us or mmrowicki@leg.state.vt.us or call 802-387-8787.