BRATTLEBORO — The Windham County Genealogy Interest Group will hold its next meeting from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, at the Brooks Memorial Library and on Zoom. Registration is available at https://bit.ly/WCGIgMAR4.
Jerry Carbone and Wayne Blanchard will explore how to find ancestors in immigration records using ship manifests, border crossings, naturalization records and census records that ask citizenship questions. Except for those of Native American heritage, everyone in the United States had ancestors who arrived from other places.
“Our goal is to assist genealogists and history enthusiasts in finding their ancestors and tracing their journey to the United States,” said Blanchard. “By understanding how to access immigration records, attendees will be able to uncover the stories of their forebears and learn more about their family history.”
The presentations will show attendees how to use websites, such as stevemorse.org and ancestry.com, to find Ellis Island records and other ports of entry to the U.S., including Boston, Baltimore, Galveston, New Orleans, Philadelphia, and San Francisco. For those with ancestors who immigrated earlier than the Ellis Island era, other methods must be used. Using journals and court records, for example, it is possible in some cases to learn a lot about how English ancestors came to New England during the Great Migration of the 1630s.
“This workshop is for anyone who is interested in finding their ancestors and learning more about their family history,” said Carbone. “Whether you are just starting out or have been researching your family tree for years, you will leave this workshop with a deeper understanding of how to find your ancestors in immigration records.”
The Windham County Genealogy Interest Group is an informal organization whose members are dedicated to genealogy education, research, and best practices. Meetings are held every other month on Zoom. Many of these sessions were recorded and are available on the WCGIG YouTube Channel, which cover topics as: improving your search results in FamilySearch.org and Ancestry.com; using family tree software; navigating the crowd sources cemetery database, Find A Grave; using land records for genealogy research; using AmericanAncestors.org, the database of the New England Historic Genealogical Society; finding people in the newly released 1950 U.S. Census.
For more information, contact windhamcountygig@gmail.com.