NEWFANE — The Historical Society of Windham County will hold its annual pot-luck and storytelling program on Friday, Aug. 25, at NewBrook Fire Station on Route 30.
Guests will be able to bring a dish at 6 p.m. and chat with neighbors and friends. Drinks will be provided. Admission is free.
At 6:45 p.m., guests can sit back and listen to stories and recollections about the Windham County Jail and share their own stories during the open mic event to be sure stories go down in history as the Historical Society renovates the Windham County Jail building to become the main Windham County Museum. A brief business meeting at 5:30 p.m. will precede the pot-luck and storytelling program.
See the Historical Society of Windham County's website for the latest news and current events: www.historicalsocietyofwindhamcounty.org.