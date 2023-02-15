BRATTLEBORO — The Windham County Humane Society has announced the establishment of the OC Tober Fund by Marilyn George to help pet owners struggling financially to provide veterinary care to their beloved pets through the Humane Society’s Pet Care Assistance and Guardian Angel programs.
“Keeping pets physically healthy and with the people that love them means fewer animals being brought to the Humane Society because the owner can’t afford to treat an illness,” said Maya Richmond, WHCS executive director, “and across the country programs like these have lowered the pet euthanasia rate.”
Richmond stated that demand for community veterinary programs has only increased as the cost of living has gone up. Last year the Humane Society hired Dr. Tara Torcoletti part-time as the staff veterinarian. Along with caring for the shelter animals, Dr. Torcoletti saw over 500 pets whose owners qualify for low-cost or free veterinary care.
“The OC Tober Fund is incredible,” said Torcoletti. “Caring for pets who haven’t anywhere else to go for care inspires me as a veterinarian. It is why I wanted to join the Humane Society.”
With the OC Tober Fund, George is providing a consistent level of financial support to allow the Humane Society to expand these important services.
“When the Humane Society’s addition is complete, we hope to offer the Pet Care Assistance and Guardian Angel programs three days a week,” Richmond stated, “and we can if other donors see the positive impact of Ms. George’s gift and follow in her footsteps.”
“The Humane Society does remarkable work,” said George, “and in 2019, I donated to the Capital Campaign specifically to build the addition to allow them to expand their veterinary clinic space because I feel so strongly that people who love their pets shouldn’t have to decide between vaccinating their pet or paying their fuel bill.”
The OC Tober Fund was named after a little flea-infested stray Shih Tzu who serendipitously entered George’s life and converted her from a “lover of only big dogs” to a “small and big dog lover.” “OC Tober had a personality that stole everyone’s heart,” and “for fifteen years, she was my most loyal friend.”
“Pets touch our hearts like nothing else,” says Richmond, “and we are incredibly grateful to Ms. George for her generosity.”
The Humane Society counts on donations to provide its services. “Marilyn’s multi-year financial commitment is especially important because it means we can schedule appointments further out and work with towns to reach people who need assistance,” said Richmond.
To learn more about the OC Tober Fund, Windham County Humane Society’s Community veterinary programs or the organization’s campaign to build an addition in the next 12 months, visit their website at www.windhamcountyhumane.org.