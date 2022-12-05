BRATTLEBORO — The Windham County Humane Society says it is in desperate need of a variety of new dog and cat toys to keep shelter pets' spirits bright as they wait for their new family.
For dogs, cats and other pets, toys are not a luxury but a necessity. "Toys help fight boredom and provide comfort when animals are feeling nervous," said Keri Roberts, director of operations at WCHS, and "toys can even help prevent animals from developing certain problem behaviors."
The shelter houses hundreds of homeless animals each year. While some dogs, cats or other pets are at the shelter for only a few days, an injured or sick homeless animal may require more time to become well and find a new loving home. "Stress is directly linked to illness," says Roberts, "so having enough toys as well as a variety of toys is part of how we keep them mentally (as well as physically) healthy." A dog or cat that is playing is not stressed.
The shelter looks forward to the holiday season for a large influx of new pet toys. People buy their pets gifts during this time of year, and often, they buy a couple of extra toys for the shelter animals. "The desperate need to replenish the toy bins now is because of winter," shares Maya Richmond, WCHS's executive director. "The dogs are inside more than they are outside. Colder short days lead to fewer volunteers walking the dogs or venturing to the shelter to cuddle with the kitties." It is a slower time of year for adoptions.
The winter doldrums set in, and the animals need new toys. It is only so many days that the same chew toy remains entertaining. "A toy that a dog or cat isn't into doesn't work. It may look good in their cage, but it isn't helping them mentally. This is why we need to give each animal options," Roberts added when underscoring the importance of the second annual Pet Toy Drive.
Popular toys include Kongs, Nylabone chew toys, plush toys, feather wands, crinkle balls, and catnip mice. The pet toy drive runs Saturday, Dec. 10, to Tuesday, Dec. 20.
To help, One Stop Country Pet Supply at 648 Putney Road is offering 30 percent off all toys purchased for the shelter. The store will collect the toys and bring them to the shelter on Dec. 21.
People can also drop off toys at the WCHS shelter at 916 West River Road. windhamcountyhumane.org. A wish list of toys is also available on the WCHS website; Monetary donations are also accepted.
For more information, visit windhamcountyhumane.org or send a check to WCHS PO Box 397 Brattleboro VT 05301