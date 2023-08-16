BRATTLEBORO — The Windham County Humane Society is holding its second annual Pet Remembrance Night and Luminary Ceremony celebrating loved pets and lives shared with them on Aug. 28.
"We thought... they are our favorite friends to snuggle with after a long day, are often present during our important life moments, and, for many of us, helped us cope with the pandemic," states Maya Richmond, executive director of the Humane Society, "and when they depart, we grieve."
The Pet Remembrance Night & Luminary Ceremony will be held at Pliny Park. Hundreds of luminaries will be lit just after dark, around 8 p.m. The Humane Society is inviting animal lovers to purchase a luminary in memory of a beloved pet. Each luminary will have the pet's name and custom message on it.
"Last year, over 200 luminaries were displayed, and the entire park glowed," Richmond recalls, "the entire night was full of laughter as people swapped stories about their lost friends."
Each luminary will be displayed and photos from the event will be on the Humane Society's Facebook page. The Humane Society uses the money from the sale of the luminaries to provide veterinary care to the 600 homeless animals the organization adopts into new loving homes.
To purchase luminaries for the ceremony, visit the Humane Society's website at www.windhamcountyhumane.org. The cost for one is $25; for two or more, the price is $10 each.