BRATTLEBORO — The Windham County Humane Society is bringing awareness to the danger to dogs when "chained" as part of National Unchain a Dog Month.
"We are trying to get the word out about the dangers of tying or chaining dogs outside," shares Maya Richmond, executive director. Over the years, she and other Humane Society employees have seen some terrible things.
"Some owners tie their dogs outside because the dog may be destructive in the home, or this was how their families cared for dogs when they were growing up. In many instances, people don't realize their dogs' lives are at risk. Our staff provides education and resources to help these pet owners so the dog can begin to live inside," said Maya Richmond.
When a dog is tied to a stationary object for prolonged periods, they suffer physically and mentally.
Chained dogs often have inadequate housing to escape the cold or whipping wind in the winter. Dogs can get frostbite, die of exposure, and even suffer from dehydration when water bowls freeze or malnutrition because they need more food to stay warm and deplete their fat reserves. During hot summer days, they may have no shade or a way to cool down, and not enough water puts them at risk of overheating.
According to The Humane Society, chaining can lead to psychological problems in dogs because they are social animals. A dog who is tethered too much can become anxious or territorial. "Being alone, constrained from doing what dogs are meant to do - sniff new smells, run, play with a variety of toys - damages them," says Richmond. "All dogs need food, water, and shelter, but just providing these things isn't enough. A happy, healthy dog needs love and comfort from living with their human family, their pack.
Those who are concerned about the welfare of a chained dog should see if the dog is able to move freely and has adequate food, water, and shelter-all of which are required by law-and report neglect to your town's Animal Control Officer. Below is a link provided to the Vermont State Statute for the Humane and Proper Treatment of Animals, https://legislature.vermont.gov/statutes/chapter/13/008.