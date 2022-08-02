BRATTLEBORO — The Windham County Humane Society is holding its first Pet Remembrance Night and Luminary Ceremony celebrating loved pets and lives shared with them on Aug. 29.
“We thought... they are our favorite friends to snuggle with after a long day, are often present during our important life moments, and, for many of us, helped us cope with the pandemic,” states Maya Richmond, executive director of the Humane Society, “and when they depart, we grieve.”
The Pet Remembrance Night & Luminary Ceremony will be held at Pliny Park. Hundreds of luminaries will be lit just after dark, around 8 p.m. The Humane Society is inviting animal lovers to purchase a luminary in memory of a beloved pet. Each luminary will have the pet’s name and custom message on it.
“This is a night to gather with other animal-loving people and swap stories,” Richmond says, “and the donations raised from the sale of the luminaires go directly to helping a homeless animal find his/her new loving home.”
To purchase luminaries for the ceremony, visit the Humane Society’s website at www.windhamcountyhumane.org. The cost for one is $15; for two or more, the price is $10 each.