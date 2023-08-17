BRATTLEBORO — Windham County Humane Society will hold the 21st Annual Walk for Animals at the Elks Lodge on Putney Road across from Brattleboro Common on Saturday, Sept. 30.
Registration begins at 9 a.m. At 10 a.m., participants and their canine companions will walk a 1.5-mile loop through downtown Brattleboro before returning to the Elks Lodge for treats (for humans and pets), games and prizes.
"New this year, we've added Ask the Vet and Ask the Trainer booths, Pup-Golf, Nose-Knows scent scavenger hunt, lots of raffle baskets," shared Executive Director Maya Richmond, "no one should miss out; it's going to be a great day."
In 2022, WCHS helped 2,000 animals through its adoption/sheltering and the newer Pet Care Assistance (public veterinary clinic) programs. "Every dollar raised from the Walk will be used in the next few months to buy pet food, medications, vaccinations, and kennel cleaning supplies," states Keri Roberts, director of operations. "I love the Walk fundraiser because I get to see many of the dogs adopted from the Humane Society, as well as meet and thank our supporters."
"Today, 'fetching funds' has never been easier," points out Richmond, "by setting up a Facebook fundraiser with the funds going to the WCHS, many people can reach more donors." With expenses running higher than ever and more local dogs and cats coming through the doors of the WCHS, the fundraising goal was set high - this year's goal is $25,000 from 400 participants.
The top three fundraisers win prizes. While supplies last, all registrants raising or donating over $55 will receive WCHS's 2023 commemorative designer t-shirt.
Donations can be made at windhamcountyhumane.org/donate or mail a check to: WCHS, PO Box 397, Brattleboro, VT 05302