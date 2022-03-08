WINDHAM COUNTY — Starting March 20, Windham County Prevention Partnerships is launching a free text messaging program available to anyone who wants to learn how eating as a family leads to healthier eating and improves children’s learning and well-being.
Dinner Together is a program designed to strengthen family connections by providing caregivers and youth opportunities to express care, provide support, share power, challenge growth and expand possibilities through the preparation and eating of family meals.
For eight weeks, participants who opt-in will get a text message on Thursday afternoons, loaded with family-friendly meal recipes and activities to strengthen family connections during mealtime and beyond. To sign up, visit windhampartnership.org.