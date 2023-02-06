BELLOWS FALLS — Windham County Sens. Nader Hashim and Wendy Harrison and Windham-3 (Brookline, Rockingham and Westminster) House Reps. Michelle Bos-Lun and Leslie Goldman will be available for a community chat on Saturday, Feb. 18, between 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. at the top floor meeting room of the Rockingham Free Public Library in Bellows Falls. Subsequent conversations are planned for the third Saturday of the month in March and April.
Visitors are invited to come for an informal conversation about current issues. A table in a quiet corner of the fiction room will be reserved for these conversations.