NEWFANE — Windham County Sheriff Mark Anderson was recently nominated to join 26 other sheriffs from across the country for training on effective leadership, the local criminal justice system, and their communities.
The training was offered through the 118th Session of National Sheriffs’ Institute Leadership Development Course held at the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia, Nov. 14-18.
The no-cost program is provided by the National Institute of Corrections, U.S. Department of Justice, in collaboration with the Major County Sheriffs of America.
The NSI is the only executive leadership training program designed specifically for sheriffs to prepare them for all matters that impact their offices.
The NSI was first developed and presented in the early 1970s in response to a need by sheriffs to meet the evolving demands of their offices.
The NSI currently has two courses of study — the NSI Leadership Development course, which prepares first-term sheriffs for success in office and strengthens the leadership skills of elected sheriffs, and the newly developed NSI Jail Administration course which enhances the sheriffs’ knowledge of their responsibilities in leading the operations of a correctional facility.
For more information, visit info.nicic.gov/nsi.