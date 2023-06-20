BRATTLEBORO — The Windham County Sheriff's Department is currently seeking the rightful owners of several items currently stored at the local office.
The items currently available range from evidence that has been released to property being held for safekeeping. If you believe your property is being held, contact Deputy Micah Fisher. A description of the property as well as proof of ownership will be required. All items left unclaimed after 90 days will be considered abandoned property.
For inquires, email Deputy Fisher at mfisher@windhamcountyvt.gov.