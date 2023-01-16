BRATTLEBORO — The Windham County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting an open house in its new facility from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26. at 185 Old Ferry Road in Brattleboro.
The open house will give an opportunity for those who live in Windham County a chance to see how their local Sheriff’s Office operates, from the different divisions — patrol, animal control and civil processing — to how emergency communications works and fingerprint processing.
Visitors during the open house will be escorted by deputies and shown various areas such as police equipment and vehicle displays, the new regional communications center, and get to learn about the history of the Windham County Sheriff’s Office.
Refreshments will be served.