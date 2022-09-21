BRATTLEBORO — Two high school students from Windham County recently completed Southern Vermont Area Health Education Center’s MedQuest 2.0 program held at Rutland Regional Medical Center.
MedQuest is designed to give students a deeper and richer understanding of health careers available to them in Vermont. The program ran Aug. 3-5.
These students were part of a group of 20 who spent three full days immersed in job shadows, team activities, clinical skill building, and mentoring. The students dived into a curriculum that explored topics like social determinants of health and empathy and medical ethics. They performed hands-on activities like practicing knee examinations in pairs and suturing with kits.
All learning modules were designed and provided by first-year medical students from the Robert Larner College of Medicine at the University of Vermont. As part of their final project, the students presented posters reflecting on their unique interests and plans for achieving future career goals.