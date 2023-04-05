WILMINGTON — The Windham Disaster Animal Response Team will be hosting a spring pet food drive at Shaw’s Supermarket from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 29.
WinDART is accepting donations of dry and canned dog and cat food, along with cat litter, which will be donated to the Deerfield Valley Food Pantry. Making pet food or monetary donations helps keep pets together with their families during difficult times. For more information, contact team leader Joanne Bourbeau at info@vermontdart.org or go to www.VermontDART.org/donate.