BRATTLEBORO — Locals can join the Windham County Sheriff’s Office and the Windham County No Más Polimigra Campaign for a public discussion about proposed reforms to the Sheriff’s Fair and Impartial Policing Policy (FIPP) related to immigration status. The meeting will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 12 via Zoom.
The forum will include brief presentations about the FIPP, the proposed reforms, and the perspectives of the Sheriff’s Office and the No Más Polimigra campaign about these proposals. Following those presentations, residents of Windham County will be invited to participate with questions or comments. The moderators will be Betsy Williams and Debbie Lynangale.
Spanish interpretation will be provided, and people will be able to join via computer or phone. Anyone wishing to participate can join at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88139405029?pwd=VE40bVVmS0tGQlhJZ2puRmI0UWEzdz09, with a the meeting ID: 881 3940 5029 and passcode: 921040
To receive the Zoom link via email or to get instructions for joining by phone, contact info@caspvt.org.