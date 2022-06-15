BRATTLEBORO — The June meeting of the Windham County Genealogy Interest Group will be held both in person at the Brooks Library Meeting Room, 2nd Floor, and via Zoom on Saturday, June 18, at 11 a.m. It is free and open to the public.
Register for the meeting at bit.ly/WindhamGenJun. Attendees in person are encouraged to wear masks.
The Library of Congress along with the National Endowment for the Humanities has a website called Chronicling America that contains historic American newspapers. Part of the website includes a U.S. Newspaper Directory to find information about American newspapers published between 1690 to the present. Not all of these newspapers are online but the directory can provide information about where they are located.
The website also includes the Digitized Newspaper collection which includes a variety of newspapers published between 1777 and 1963. This free website is searchable by name and date, and includes ways to narrow the search by state, ethnicity and language. It is also possible to choose a specific newspaper and do a search in just that newspaper. The group will explore ways to use this resource to find information about ancestors.
For more information, contact windhamcountygig@gmail.com.