BRATTLEBORO — The executive committee of the Windham County Branch of the NAACP hosted a lunch at The Marina on October 24 to welcome Brattleboro Police Chief Norma Hardy to the community.
Branch President Steffen Gillom expressed the group’s interest in supporting the new chief in enhancing and improving community policing. Criminal justice and police reform are major goals of the NAACP and Chief Hardy indicated that reform and social justice are also personal and professional goals of hers.
She also said she is aware of residents’ concerns about safety as they move about the community and hopes to work with community agencies who share an interest in addressing issues of mental illness and substance abuse. Chief Hardy stated while these are not crimes, they often lead to criminal behavior. It was agreed by all there is a need for all to help address these issues. The event provided for a lively and productive discussion.