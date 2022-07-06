BRATTLEBORO — This summer the Windham NAACP Branch’s Freedom Fund Dinner will honor Senator Patrick Leahy, Vermont’s longest serving senator and the longest serving current member of the U.S. Senate. The event will take place Saturday, Aug. 13, at 5 p.m. on the green at Retreat Farm in Brattleboro to highlight “Building Community” and honor Senator Leahy as well as local community servants.
Retiring after close to 50 years of service to Vermont, organizers say Leahy’s commitment to equality throughout his long career make him the perfect choice for this annual celebration of the nation’s oldest civil rights organization. After the murder of George Floyd, Leahy said, “There is no place in any great country for racial bias, religious bias or hatred of others … It makes us less safe as a nation and it is not why all of us work to preserve what we see as American values … We must be better. Bias against each other for any reason is wrong. We’ve seen too much of it against people of different races, different sexual identities, different religions or any perceived difference. That is my mission and my prayer.”
Throughout his career, Leahy has a reputation as a champion of civil and human rights. He has been a longtime advocate for women’s rights through his work on the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act and the Violence Against Women Act. He supported children through the Victims of Child Abuse Act.
As an advocate for marriage equality, he supported equal rights for LGBTQIA+ citizens. He has also sought to abolish the death penalty at the federal level. This punishment is said to disproportionately affect people of color.
Leahy says he will work until his last day in the Senate to advance the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, which is seen as key to preserving democracy in this time when the U.S. Supreme Court allows states to make changes to their voting laws. Leahy has called John Lewis a dear friend and mentor on civil rights.
To order tickets for the Freedom Fund Dinner, go to WindhamNAACP.org or Windham County NAACP, PO Box 6164, Brattleboro, Vt, 05301.