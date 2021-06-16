BRATTLEBORO — The Windham Regional Career Center held its Award Honors Evening on June 2 in the Brattleboro Union High School auditorium – the first in-person event in over a year. Nancy Wiese, WRCC Director, welcomed everyone with a few words to start the ceremony.
Fourteen students were nominated and inducted into the National Technical Honor Society. Maribeth Cornell, NTHS advisor and instructor of WRCC business classes, introduced each student, giving highlights about their skills and accomplishments. These students submitted an essay-based application process, earned an A each quarter in their Career Center program and maintained at least a B average in their other academic courses this year.
The inductees are: Kaylyn Bailey, filmmaking and baking/pastry; Sarah Butterfield, biomedical innovations; Patrick Clark, construction and architecture, and professional English; Siobhan Devlin, biomedical innovation; Spencer Lawrence, construction and architecture; Skylar Plumb, baking and pastry, and geometry in construction; Lorelei Briggs, criminal justice and international business; Chloe Givens, personal finance; Sophia Mikijaniec, biomedical innovation; Paige Neal, early childhood development; Reed Sargent, manufacturing; Jayson Singphom, human body systems; Magnus von Krusenstiern, manufacturing; and Katlin Winchester, construction and architecture.
Nancy Wiese introduced Eleanor Thomas to present the Thomas Family Scholarship. This scholarship was awarded to Alex Shriver. Thomas also presented the Brattleboro Savings & Loan scholarship to Natalie Hendricks. The James Brown Memorial Award was presented by Errold Nelson, Forestry instructor, to Aeden Thomas. The Brent Young Award was also presented to Aeden Thomas. The Carter Award was given to Trevor Thibault who was was unable to attend due to a play-off game.
Wiese presented the Bruno Award to Sid Beasley. John DiMatteo, construction and architecture instructor, presented the Ernest Flagg Scholarship to two students this year: Sid Beasley and Abigail Squires. DiMatteo also presented the Raymond Harrington Award and this award went to Skylar Plumb.
The Greg Baird Award was presented by chef David Spanierman, culinary instructor, to Sloan Wyse. Anne Doran presented the Vermont Honors Scholarship to Jonah Bingham from the filmmaking program.
Ron Stahley and Ann Fielder presented a new scholarship in honor of Tom Yahn who passed away recently and was the coordinator of the dual enrollment classes at Brattleboro Union High School and WRCC. This scholarship will be presented annually. This year the scholarship went to Rita Messing, a Twin Valley student, who also studied to become a Licensed Nursing Assistant, Medical Terminology and Nutrition at WRCC.
Wiese presented the Citizenship Award to three students in the culinary program: Skylar Plumb, Alex Bingham and Hayden Skwirut. The James Cusick Memorial Scholarship was presented to two students this year: Sarah Butterfield and Jonah Bingham.
The last award that was presented was the William Dennen Outstanding Student Award. This award is for the overall outstanding student of the career center. This was presented to Alex Shriver.