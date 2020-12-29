BRATTLEBORO — The Windham Regional Commission (WRC) announced expanded outreach and services to municipalities and the public to enhance water quality and tactical basin planning efforts for the West, Williams and Saxtons Rivers (Basin 11), the Deerfield River (Basin 12), and direct Connecticut River tributaries from the Williams River south to the Massachusetts border (Basin 13).
“As watershed planners, we value the role regional planning commissions play given their strong ties to the municipalities. This collaboration makes our plans stronger and more tailored to the communities the plans are written to serve,” said Marie Caduto of the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), in a news release. The work is supported through a grant provided by the DEC. Activities began this fall and will continue through July 2021.
Tactical Basin Plans help identify and focus efforts needed to protect and/or restore specific watersheds throughout the state. Caduto is currently leading the update of the Basin 11 plan for the DEC. WRC staff will assist the watershed planner by facilitating enhanced municipal and public input during the plan drafting process so that the TBP accurately reflects local concerns and priorities. Basin Plans act as an umbrella for planning initiatives, including stormwater master planning and river corridor planning, to strategically address regional watershed priorities. A formal draft of the TBP is anticipated to be released for review and comment in the spring of 2021.
The WRC will work with its member municipalities and other stakeholders to encourage efforts to protect and improve water quality. These may include providing assistance with securing funding for project development and implementation, helping towns complete stormwater master plans, or gathering municipalities, the state, and partner water quality groups to find solutions for regional issues.
The WRC is an important resource to the 27 towns of the Windham Region in Windham, Windsor, and Bennington counties. Their mission is to assist towns in southeastern Vermont to provide effective local governance and work cooperatively with them to address regional issues. For more information about WRC, visit http://www.windhamregional.org/