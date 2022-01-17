BRATTLEBORO — Windham Solid Waste Management District recently expanded its tire recycling facility to better serve transfer stations and the public. A new bunker has been installed that will hold more than 1,000 tires to have enough for collection by a licensed tire recycling contractor.
Bob Spencer, executive director of the waste management company, explained that transfer stations operated by six member towns had trouble recycling tires. Because of driver shortages and declining markets for recycling tires, companies aren’t willing to drive to the remote stations to pick up small numbers of tires. “We recently visited our member town transfer stations, which are in Dover, Jamaica, Readsboro, Stratton, Townshend, Wardsboro and Wilmington to see what assistance they needed on a range of solid waste issues, and all of them — except Townshend who does not take tires — asked for assistance in recycling tires,” said Spencer.
“We work through the Northeast Resource Recovery Association to recycle some materials, and they have a contractor licensed by the state of Vermont, BDS Waste Disposal, Inc., that will collect a load of tires once there are at least 10 tons. That equates to approximately 900 passenger vehicle tires, which is a large quantity, much more than a town would generate in even several years. So we built a new concrete block bunker that can hold at least 1,000 tires, and BDS will use a truck with a grapple to load the tires from the bunker into a large trailer. We have notified the towns that they can haul smaller truck loads to Windham Solid Waste Management District. We have had to increase our charges for tires to cover the higher fees, as well as the increased labor at Windham Solid Waste Management District, but towns can pass that cost on to their customers,” explained Spencer.
The facility will limit use of the bunker to its member towns, as well customers who purchase access stickers to use the transfer station on Old Ferry Road. Retail outlets for tires will not be eligible to use the district facility, since most have their own collection programs.
“As with many recyclable materials, costs have increased, but at least tires can still be recycled and diverted from landfill disposal,” added Spencer.
For more information about Windham Solid Waste Management District tire recycling and other materials, visit www.windhamsolidwaste.org.