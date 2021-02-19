BRATTLEBORO — Due to COVID safety there will be no in-person Windham Southeast School District Annual Meeting this year. You can vote on the school budget and for school board members by requesting a school ballot from your Town Clerk and voting absentee or by voting in person at each of the polling locations in Brattleboro, Dummerston, Guilford, and Putney on Tuesday, March 2. Due to COVID-19 and social distancing, voters are strongly encouraged to vote through absentee ballot.
A virtual public information meeting on the proposed FY ’22 School District Budget is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, via Zoom at https://www.wsesu.org/wsesd-budget-vote.html.
Reports and budget materials will be available at the Brattleboro, Dummerston, Guilford, and Putney Town offices and the WSESU Central Office at 53 Green Street, Brattleboro. These materials, as well as the school district’s audit, warning articles and sample ballot are posted on the school district’s website by Friday, Feb. 19.
For more information, contact the WSESU Central Office at 802-254-3730. To Request an Absentee Ballot go to “My Voter Page” at https://mvp.vermont.gov
Be sure to update your physical and mailing address. You can contact your Town Clerk at the number listed below.
• Brattleboro: 802-251-8157, hfrancis@brattleboro.org
• Dummerston: 802-257-1496, townclerk@dummerston.org
• Guilford: 802-254-6857 (x107), pennymarine@guilfordvt.net
• Putney: 802-387-5862 (ext. 13), clerk@putneyvt.org