BRATTLEBORO — Windham Southeast Supervisory Union, in cooperation with Fresh Picks Café, will provide free summer meals to children and teens.
Summer meals will start on Monday, June 26, and end on Friday, Aug. 11. No meals will be served on Tuesday, July 4. Meals are limited to one meal type per child per day. Parents and guardians can pick up on behalf of children. Meals are to be consumed by children and teens 18 years old and younger. Meals are limited to one meal type per child per day at open sites.
Open summer meal sites include the Brattleboro Area Middle School, Putney Public Library, and Brooks Memorial Library from 10 to 10:30 a.m., 11 to 11:45 a.m. and noon to 1 p.m.
Van Runs, a grab-go lunch for the day and breakfast for the following day, will be available for pickup at multiple stops:
• Ledgewood Heights, 7 Ledgewood Heights Road from 10:30 to 10:35 a.m.
• Guilford Volunteer Fire Department, 108 Guilford Center Road, from 10:40 to 10:45 a.m.
• Quality Inn & Conference Center, 1380 Putney Road, from 10:54 to 10:59 a.m.
• Black Mountain Trailer Park, Cresent Drive, from 11:09 to 11:14 a.m.
• Green Mountain Apartments, Landmark Hill Dr., from 11:25 to 11:30 a.m.
• Green Street School, 164 Green St, from 11:36 to 11:41 a.m.
• Mountain Home Trailer Park, Village Drive, from 11:58 a.m. to 12:03 p.m.
• Westgate Apartments, 50 Westgate Drive, from 12:06 to 12:11 p.m.