WINDHAM -- The 2021 Town Meeting for the town of Windham will be held by Australian Ballot. Ballots have been mailed to all active registered voters for the town of Windham. Note that the ballot is two-sided, and must be returned in the signed and sealed affidavit envelope.
There are three ways to vote in the Town Meeting:
1. Return the ballot in the postage-paid return envelope;
2. Drop the ballot off at the Town Office during Town Clerk hours or in the drop-box after-hours;
3. Vote at the Meetinghouse on March 2, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place for the in-person voting, including social distancing, mandatory masks, and limited entry of voters into the building at the same time.
There will be a Zoom informational meeting at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, to discuss the articles on the ballot and try to answer as many questions as possible.
The meeting will be held via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83858493256?pwd=NVduL0ZKc2FrY3RvUVQ0ZTRmOXh5Zz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 838 5849 3256; Passcode: 642601).