Event title: Windham World Affairs Council presents the Brattleboro premiere of Sisters Rising
Thursday, July 8, 2021
7:00 pm – 9 pm
118 Elliot, Brattleboro, VT
Free with suggested $10 donation accepted at the door.
Ticket website: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wwac-presents-sisters-rising-tickets-159183306555
BRATTLEBORO -- Join Windham World Affairs Council for the Brattleboro premiere of "Sisters Rising," the award-winning film by local filmmakers Willow O’Feral and Brad Heck, on Thursday, July 8 at 7 p.m. at 118 Elliot. A question and answer session with the filmmakers will follow the screening.
Like all WWAC events, the screening of "Sisters Rising" is free and open to the public. Capacity is limited. Please preregister for the event at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wwac-presents-sisters-rising-tickets-159183306555. A suggested $10 donation will be accepted at the door.
As part of the celebration of the 60th anniversary of Windham World Affairs council, "Sisters Rising" tackles the global issue of violence against indigenous women as a powerful feature documentary about six Native American women reclaiming personal and tribal sovereignty.
"Sisters Rising" is the recipient of the Best Film Award - Women’s Voices Now Film Festival - 2021; Best Documentary Feature Award - American Indian Film Festival - 2020; Thaddeus Stevens Award - Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival - 2020; Honorable Mention Big Sky Award - Big Sky Film Festival – 2020.
Accomplished filmmakers O’Feral and Heck are alumni of Marlboro College. For more information about the film and filmmakers, go to www.windhamworldaffairscouncil.org.
Join the "Sisters Rising" afterparty with Willow and Brad after the screening by renewing WWAC memberships or becoming a member at https://www.windhamworldaffairscouncil.org/membership-application/.