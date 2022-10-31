BRATTLEBORO — The Windham World Affairs Council, promoting dialogue on international matters, will present its annual Galbraith lecture on Thursday.
The lecture will feature ambassador Peter Galbraith, and is titled: "The Ukraine War: What Now? What Next? How Does it End?"
The lecture will be held at 7 p.m. at the Brooks Memorial Library.
Ambassador Galbraith's voice is a vital one in 2022. Few American diplomats have had as much direct experience in wartime diplomacy as Ambassador Galbraith. Serving as the first U.S. ambassador to Croatia, he negotiated the 1995 peace agreement that ended that country's war.
Recently returned from Ukraine and Moldova, Galbraith will provide an update on how the conflict is impacting the world, now and in the future.
Registration is required for this free event at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/peter-galbraith-the-ukraine-war-what-now-what-next-how-does-it-end-tickets-444305679247. This is a live event with a Zoom option available when registering.