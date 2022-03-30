BRATTLEBORO — The Windham World Affairs Council is honored to host Her Excellency Audra Plepytė, Lithuanian Ambassador to the United States and Mexico, for a lecture on "Lithuania, Ukraine and Regional Security Challenges Today” on April 5 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. The event is free, but a suggested donation to support WWAC’s work is welcome.
Registration is required at: eventbrite.com/e/lithuania-ukraine-and-regional-security-challenges-today-tickets-304770485727
Ambassador Plepyte will explore the layers of history regarding tensions in the Baltic Region and how they reflect on the current situation with Russia. Honorary Consul to Lithuania to Vermont and Brattleboro resident Kerry Secrest will moderate the discussion.
Visit lithuaniavermont.com for more information.