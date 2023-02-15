BRATTLEBORO — The Windham World Affairs Council will honor Black History Month with two special programs next week.
On Wednesday, Feb. 22, the public is invited to the monthly Members & Friends Salon to discuss the aforementioned controversy surrounding Black History Month. The event will be held at 6 p.m. on 118 Elliot St.
At 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, WWAC will host a Zoom lecture and discussion with Kal Raustiala, author of "The Absolutely Indispensable Man: Ralph Bunche, the United Nations, and the Fight to End Empire."
Guests will learn about Ralph Bunche, who was largely responsible for the creation of the United Nations and led the long fight to put an end to colonization globally, was the first Black American to win the Nobel Peace Prize.
This is a Zoom-only event and will be available by visiting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81373701275?pwd=U1MwMTBoTyt3dk1KSVFaVW1DYkpVdz09.
For more information about these events, contact Susan Healy, the WWAC Administrative Director, at windhamworldaffairscouncil@gmail.com or visit www.windhamworldaffairscouncil.org.