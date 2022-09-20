BRATTLEBORO — Windham World Affairs kicks-off its fall programming with seasoned U.S. diplomat Robert ‘Bob’ Beck who will provide a ‘Ukraine Update: What Caused the War, What’s at Stake, and Where it’s Headed’ on Friday, Sept. 23, at 7 p.m. at 118 Elliot. Entrance is free, donations appreciated, refreshments will be served.
While many are now familiar with the names of Ukrainian cities such as Mariupol and Sievierodonetsk since Russia began its “special military operation” in Ukraine, what is less well known are the core reasons behind the conflict, the likely mid- to long-term consequences of the war for the combatant nations, the United States, its allies, and the wider international community, and potential endgame scenarios of the war. Beck will address these critical aspects of this on-going crisis.
Beck retired to New Hampshire's Monadnock region in August 2020 after a 30-plus year career overseas serving in US Embassies in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. He has a BA in Soviet and Eastern European Studies from the University of Maryland and an MA in International Relations from Boston University. Beck currently teaches Foreign Policy for Keene State’s Cheshire Academy for Lifelong Learning (CALL).
Also, mark your calendars for WWAC’s next talk, “Mexico's Community Forest Enterprises: Success on the Commons and the Seeds of a Good Anthropocene” with Professor David Bray on Friday, Oct. 7, at 7pm at Centre Congregational Church. Ambassador Peter Galbraith will also deliver his annual ‘Galbraith Lecture’ on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m. at Brooks Memorial Library. More details to follow.
