WESTMINSTER WEST — The Windmill Hill Pinnacle Association will hold its annual meeting on Saturday, April 22, at 4 p.m. at the Congregational Church of Westminster West.
The featured speaker will be Daron Tansley, presenting his photos of wildlife and scenery from Pinnacle land and elsewhere in northern New England. A short documentary about the late Libby Mills will also be screened.
Come and learn more about a nonprofit group that has protected more than 2,700 acres of land and has 27 miles of trails in Westminster, Rockingham, Athens, Grafton, Brookline, and Townshend.