WESTMINSTER — The Windmill Hill Pinnacle Association will hold its annual meeting at 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, at the Congregational Church of Westminster West.
The featured speaker will be Daron Tansley, presenting his photos of wildlife and scenery from Pinnacle land and elsewhere in northern New England. A short documentary about the late Libby Mills will also be screened.
Locals are invited to join and learn more about a nonprofit group that has protected more than 2,700 acres of land and has 27 miles of trails in Westminster, Rockingham, Athens, Grafton, Brookline, and Townshend.