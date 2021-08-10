Window Dressers Window Inserts Community Build
The Wardsboro, Londonderry, and Windham Energy Committees have teamed up with the non-profit organization Window Dressers to offer Window Dressers’ insulating window inserts at a community build on November 17th-21st at the Windham Meeting House in Windham, VT
During the first week of August, volunteer team members attended a Window Dressers training at the Guilford Town Offices to become measurers for the build. This means that volunteers are ready to start scheduling and performing window measuring visits.
The inserts are built of attractive pine frames and wrapped drum-tight with a durable plastic film to create clear views through an insulating air space. Foam weather stripping around the outer edges stops drafts and aids the insert’s tight, custom fit. The inserts are installed from the inside of windows and held in place by friction. Depending on the efficiency of your windows and home, you could see fuel savings of up to 20% with inserts in place.
Pricing is based on size and finish (natural pine or white). A medium-sized 30 x 52 insert in pine costs $39 plus tax and inserts in white cost $50 plus tax. Qualifying households are offered up to 10 pine window inserts at no charge. Everyone receiving inserts is asked to participate in some form in the community build. No special skills required.
If you are interested in scheduling a volunteer to measure your windows, ordering window inserts and participating in the build, or have questions, please sign up at https://windowdressers.org/sign-up-for-inserts, or email wardsboroeergycommittee@gmail.com, or call 802-896-9907.