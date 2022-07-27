BELLOWS FALLS — The Windsor and Windham County Republicans are holding a pre-primary Republican statewide candidate forum.
The event will be hosted by Pastor Matt Farkas and runs from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Living Hope Fellowship church, 582 Rockingham Road.
From 4 to 4:30 p.m., attendees will assemble and introduce themselves. From 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., candidate presentations will be held. Individual speeches will last approximately five minutes each. From 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., there will be a media Q&A, followed by Q&A with attendees. From 6:30 p.m. on, there will be one-on-one discussions, media interviews and general mingling.
All non-statewide Republican candidates from Windsor, Windham and Bennington counties are invited to attend. That includes Republican candidates for the Vermont House, Senate, and other county or local offices.
Light refreshments, such as drinks, snacks and small desserts, will be provided.