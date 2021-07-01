BONDVILLE — Winhall Memorial Library is now open to the public Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 5 p.m.
To help keep everyone safe (and the library open) these are safety and health precautions patrons must take upon entering the library:
Please do not bring returns into the building. All returns are to be put into the book return slot out front. Hand sanitizer is available for use before browsing. If you are unvaccinated, please wear a mask. We ask that you limit your browsing to 20 minutes. No public use of the restroom. No desktop computer usage. The library has three Chromebooks for 30-minute use outside in the park (must be a current patron or leave ID). Library patrons are asked to use their personal computers outside as well. Outdoor Pickup is still available: email or call to reserve materials.
The Winhall Library and Jamaica Memorial Library will present a magic show for all ages by the amazing Ed Popielarczyk on Friday, July 9 at 6 p.m. in the park next to the Winhall Memorial Library. This event is made possible by a grant from the Vermont Department of Libraries.
Any questions, email winhalllibrary@comcast.net or call 802-297-9741. Visit the website at www.winhallmemoriallibrary.org for the latest news, new books, and movies.