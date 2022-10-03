WINHALL — The Winhall Memorial Library will be holding a children's activity program and artist reception event on Oct. 8.
The children's program will be led by Rosemary Moser of Woodspryte Arts. From 10 to 11 a.m., kids ages 2 through 8 will be able to celebrate the season by gathering leaves, playing on the parachute with them, turning them into art, and sharing stories and songs.
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., local and seasonal artist Jeremy Sherer Oberle will be visiting to talk about her art on display. Refreshments will be served. There will be paintings, boxes and more available for purchase. All proceeds from art sales go to the library.
The Winhall Memorial Library is located at 2 Lower Taylor Hill Road in Bondville.