MONTPELIER — The League of Women Voters of Vermont Education Fund is now accepting applications for its Winona Smith Scholarship program.
Created in 1998 to honor the legacy of former Montpelier League President Winona Smith, the scholarship is awarded annually to high school seniors who embody the characteristics and qualities Smith displayed of civic participation and community service.
Four $1,500 scholarships will be awarded to students who demonstrate financial need, scholastic achievement and come highly recommended by their teacher.
Applications are due on May 1 and can be completed online at bit.ly/lwv Scholarship. Students need to submit two essays. One on issues concerning voting rights and the other on the impact of a recent civic, national or world event.
Scholarship recipients will be announced June 1. Questions can be directed to Becky Miller, lwvofvt. edfund@gmail.com.