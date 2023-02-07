Brattleboro, VT (05301)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to occasional snow showers during the afternoon. High 37F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

A mix of wintry precipitation this evening. Then mainly cloudy overnight. Low around 30F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch.