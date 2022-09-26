BRATTLEBORO — The Winston Prouty Center will host a free outdoor concert, "Prouty Presents," at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, featuring a range of local musical talent with five performances each beginning at the top of the hour
Performers include (in this order): Vermont Jazz Center Sextet (community jazz ensemble sharing original and classic jazz tunes), Windham Philharmonic (playing Beethoven's Symphony No. 1), Galera da Samba (high-energy Brazilian Carnival music), Ukulele 128 (traditional folk music), and Stella Kola (Western Mass bleary paradisiacal folk).
Picnic plates (hamburgers, hot dogs, grilled corn & chips) will be available by donation. Visitors are welcome to bring beverages of their choice. The family-friendly event will include children's activities, including face-painting, lawn games, giant bubbles, and visits onboard the Early Learning Express Bookmobile.
The event will be held on the Winston Prouty Campus, 209 Austine Drive. More information is at www.winstonprouty.org.