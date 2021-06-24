BRATTLEBORO — The Winston Prouty Center invites the community to its fundraiser this weekend: Par for the Cause.
On Saturday, June 26, and Sunday, June 27, the organization will set-up a “mini-disc-golf” course through their campus forest and fields. Players of all ages will enjoy this unique game in which disc-golf holes are decorated with a theme of Children’s Storybooks. This year’s featured stories include: Green Eggs and Ham, Goodnight Moon, Not a Box, Charlotte’s Web, Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus, Brown Brown Brown Bear What do you See?, My Friends, Make Way for Ducklings, and Curious George. Each of the holes are sponsored by a local business. Groups of up to four people can sign up for tee-times which are 15 minutes apart throughout the weekend (Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.). Tickets are $20 per group and can be reserved at www.winstonprouty.org/par.
On Saturday evening from 5 to 8 p.m., Winston Prouty will also host a community picnic on its campus at 209 Austine Drive. There will be DJ’d music, lawn games and the Early Learning Express Bookmobile will be open for visitors. A Bite to Eat will be selling dinner boxes, the Vermont Gelato Company will sell gelato, and there will also be beer, wine and hard cider available for purchase.
Par for the Cause is sponsored by the Trust Company of Vermont and Park Place Financial Advisors.
The Winston Prouty Center for Child and Family Development provides inclusive education and family support to promote the success of children and families. The Center is comprised of the Early Learning Center, which provides high-quality early care and education to children ages 6 weeks through age 5, and Community Based Services, which includes Children’s Integrated Services, Family Supportive Housing, and Child Care Support Services.
