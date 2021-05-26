BRATTLEBORO — The Winston Prouty Center’s biggest fundraiser of the year, Par for the Cause, will be held next month. The Center has made supporting its programs for children and families fun with daily raffle prizes throughout June and a decorated mini-disc-golf game on June 26 and 27.
Tickets are now available for the Prize-a-Day Raffle. Each day in June two winners will be selected. There are 60 chances to win, with total prizes valuing over $2,900. The local business community has been so supportive of the Center’s fundraising efforts, and prizes include gift certificates to a wide variety of restaurants, services and activities in Vermont, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. The raffle also features custom-made crafts, including a Prouty picnic table, birdhouse and jewelry as well as a visit from their Early Learning Express Bookmobile and memberships to Bonnyvale Environmental Education Center and The Revel-You-Tion with Stasia Savasuk.
Raffle tickets can be purchased on the Winston Prouty website: 1 for $5, 5 for $20 or 15 for $50. Every ticket purchased carries through the whole month. For a full list of the raffle prizes and to purchase tickets, visit https://winstonprouty.org/par/.
The fundraising event will take place on the last weekend in June featuring a 9-hole disc golf course that will be transformed into a fantasy-filled miniature-golf inspired game offering fun for all ages. The course weaves through the campus forest and fields. This year’s theme for the course is Children’s Storybooks. Groups of up to four people can sign up for tee-times, which are in 15-minute increments between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday, and between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Sunday. The ticket price to play is $20 per group; the link to sign up for tee-times can be found on the website. The event is rain or shine. Discs will be available to borrow or feel free to bring your own!
As part of the celebration, on Saturday, June 26, between 5 and 8 p.m., there will be a picnic dinner on the campus lawn with games and music DJ’d by Jafala. Beer, wine, cider and non-alcohol drinks, dinner by A Bite to Eat, and treats by Vermont Gelato will be available for purchase.
Par for the Cause is sponsored by Park Place Financial Advisors and The Trust Company of Vermont.
The Winston Prouty Center for Child and Family Development provides inclusive education and family support to promote the success of children and families. The Center is comprised of the Early Learning Center, which provides high-quality early care and education to children ages 6 weeks through age 5, and Community Based Services, which includes Children’s Integrated Services, Family Supportive Housing, and Child Care Support Services.