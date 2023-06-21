BRATTLEBORO — The Winston Prouty Center will hold its "Par for the Cause" fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 24.
The annual event includes a field of fun activities created for young children and their families, including a decorated disc-golf game, dramatic play and sensory stations, toddler-size bouncy houses, forest fairy house building, giant bubbles and water play, finger painting, an obstacle course, a storybook walk and music/puppet performances.
Dosa Kitchen will be serving lunch starting at 11 a.m. and will feature some family-friendly special menu items, including Cheese Dosa Dog, Dosadilla and Maple Dosa. Vermont Gelato will be selling their small batch of Italian gelato and Jamie Champney from Live Naturally Nutrition will share a creative and fun snack activity.
The free outdoor event is designed for infants, toddlers and preschoolers and is sponsored by The Trust Company of Vermont and Brattleboro Savings & Loan and Park Place Advisors. For more information, visit www.winstonprouty.org/par.