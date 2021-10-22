BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Winter Farmers Market opens its 16th season on Nov. 6, once again in the C.F. Church Building at 80 Flat Street. As always, the indoor market opens on the Saturday following the last outdoor market in October, which this year is Oct. 30.
This year, with continued health and safety concerns related to the pandemic, the market will be “Shop ‘n Go” mode, limiting the number of customers in the space at one time and encouraging customers to move through the market, make their purchases and move on so others can do the same. It is one of the few weekly indoor Vermont farmers markets open for in-person shopping for the extended winter season. Due to the pandemic it may be necessary to pivot to other plans if needed. So check the website for the most up-to-date details (www.brattleborowinterfarmersmarket.org).
Those familiar with the market from past years will find a smaller market this year with fewer vendors and lots of open space for social distancing. The Kids’ Room will again be closed and there will be no live music for the time being. But organizers plan to put a few cafe tables and chairs outside where people can enjoy ready-to-eat market goodies. Vendors will still be offering an array of locally grown and locally produced foods, handmade soaps, jewelry and more.
And thanks to a grant from the Vermont Foodbank, customers utilizing SNAP food benefits will again be able to extend their food budgets with the Food Boost Program. Each week, SNAP customers can turn $10 into $30 with Crop Cash Coupons and the farmers market’s Boost Your Bread coupons.
Masks will be required to enter the market and all market vendors will be masked. Foods will be packaged to go, as there will be no cafe space inside. Organizers ask shoppers who are not feeling well to stay home or send a friend with their shopping list. If you can’t wear a mask for medical reasons or are unable to come to the in-person market due to medical concerns, contact organizers for an alternate plan.
The Brattleboro Winter Farmers’ Market is sponsored by Post Oil Solutions, a local nonprofit grassroots group working to promote sustainable communities. Market hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call Sherry at 802-275-2835 or email farmersmarket@postoilsolutions.org. Follow Brattleboro Winter Farmers Market on facebook or join the newsletter at www.brattleborowinterfarmersmarket.org.