BRATTLEBORO — As the Brattleboro Winter Farmers Market gears up for its 17th season, a grant from the Vermont Foodbank will fund the Food Boost program for a third year.
These funds will enable SNAP/EBT customers to receive a $10 match for buying any food items (other than hot food) at the farmers market this season. This is in addition to the Crop Cash program running statewide through NOFA-VT which matches $10 SNAP with an additional $20 for fresh fruits and vegetables. Combined, this enables SNAP customers to turn $10 into $40 each week for locally produced food to feed their families. Customers say they love the extra buying power this gives them, as well as the fact that they are supporting local farmers and producers with their purchases. And recognizing that the current economic reality has hit many in the community who are not receiving SNAP benefits, a portion of the funds are allocated to work with community partners to reach others experiencing food insecurity.
Farmers Market organizers also expressed gratitude to You First for a similar program providing incentives for fresh fruits and vegetables to their clients, and to C&S Wholesale Grocers for print donations that support these efforts at the market.
The Brattleboro Winter Farmers’ Market is now located in the gymnasium on the Winston Prouty Campus at 60 Austine Dr. The 17th season opens on Saturday, and the market will be open every Saturday through March from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information contact farmersmarket@postoilsolutions.org or 802-275-2835.