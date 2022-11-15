BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Parking Department has issued an advisory that the town's winter parking ban will go into effect, starting Tuesday, Nov. 15. Overnight parking is forbidden on all streets in the town of Brattleboro. Vehicles parked for longer than one hour between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. may be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense.
This ban is in effect even if there is no snow on town streets.
Brattleboro has a flashing light system and a signboard program in place to assist citizens in knowing when plowing will be done. A flashing amber light designates the need to remove snow from off-street lots. A flashing purple light designates the need to remove snow from the streets. Snow removal starts at 11 p.m. During snow storms vehicles must be parked under cover in the Transportation Center. As well, DPW will place sign boards around town with notification of pending snow removals.
If parking is not available in the Transportation Center, overflow parking is allowed in the Preston lot. Vehicles must be out of the Preston lot by 8 a.m. to allow for plowing of that lot.
Vehicles may be towed at any time if they are hampering snow plowing or snow removal.
The winter parking ban will remain in effect until April 15, 2023.