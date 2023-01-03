MARLBORO — The Mountainside Center of the Southern Vermont Natural History Museum is hosting an up-close look at some of the area’s winter trees on Jan. 7. Learn how to identify winter trees without the assistance of leaves and receive a basic guide to the buds and twigs of the area.
Participants will be walking off trail, but won't cover significant distances due to the diversity of trees at the Center. The program will meet at 1 p.m. at Adams Cross Road in Marlboro. Contact the Museum for more information at 802-464-0048 or visit www.vermontmuseum.org.