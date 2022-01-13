WILMINGTON — Due to expected frigid temps on Saturday, Wilmington Works is rescheduling this weekend's Winterplace Festival to Sunday, from noon to 3:30 p.m. at the Winterplace Park at Hayford Field, near the old high school.
Join in for an afternoon of outdoor fun with an ice carving demonstration, fire pits, community games, kid events and crafts, and a concession run by Twin Valley Elementary School's fifth grade class to include s'mores kits, hot cocoa, hot food and a bake sale. A special Duct Tape Derby hosted by BSA Scouts from Troop 461 and sponsored by WW Building Supply will begin at 2 p.m.
Visit WilmingtonWorks.com for updates and to register for the Duct Tape Derby.
In addition to this weekend's festival, Winterplace Park has a number of other programs and offerings to keep people active during the winter months, including Thursday night Lights. On Thursdays from 5 to 7 p.m., the lights on Hayford Field will be turned on so people can walk, ski, snowshoe or sled under the lights. A new feature this year is hot chocolate and s’mores kits by donation, and fire pits. Organizers are looking for donations of firewood and for community groups to host a night.
On Fridays from 2 to 3 p.m. there are SASH programs for people age 65-plus. Winter Walking on Jan. 14, 21, 28 and Feb. 4, and Snowshoeing on Feb. 11, 18 and 25. These gentle programs will keep you active in the winter. All programs are free, with hot chocolate, coffee, snacks, seating, and a fire pit to warm up and visit by. These programs are outdoors only, and will be cancelled if there is inclement weather that makes travel difficult.
Also on Fridays, from 3 to 4 p.m., there is a Family Play group hosted by Beaver Brook Children’s School. Programs will vary according to the weather but will include nature walks, snow person building, sledding, snow painting, trying out snowshoes, and all kinds of winter fun. Hot chocolate and a supervised fire pit for warming up will be included. If the weather is inclement, programs can be moved indoors to the Children’s School or the Old School gym (masks are required for indoor programs). Scheduled programs will be most suited to children ages 2-6 years old, but children of all ages and their caregivers are welcome to come, have a hot chocolate, warm up by the fire pit, and enjoy using the space for visiting and free play.