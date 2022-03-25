tea.jfif

The Bellows Falls Woman's Club members will host an afternoon tea on May 1 from 2 to 4 p.m., at the Masonic Temple on Westminster Street.

 Metro Creative graphic
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BELLOWS FALLS — The Bellows Falls Woman's Club members will host an afternoon tea on May 1 from 2 to 4 p.m., at the Masonic Temple on Westminster Street.

Offerings will be tea and punch along with sweets and savories. A limited number of $20 tickets will be available at Village Square Booksellers starting on April 1.

The event will include a raffle of gifts and gift certificates to local businesses as well as a fancy hat and fancy mask contest. Proceeds from this event will go to the high school scholarship.