BELLOWS FALLS — The Bellows Falls Woman's Club members will host an afternoon tea on May 1 from 2 to 4 p.m., at the Masonic Temple on Westminster Street.
Offerings will be tea and punch along with sweets and savories. A limited number of $20 tickets will be available at Village Square Booksellers starting on April 1.
The event will include a raffle of gifts and gift certificates to local businesses as well as a fancy hat and fancy mask contest. Proceeds from this event will go to the high school scholarship.